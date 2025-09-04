AlphaQuest LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. $DJT

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Free Report) by 179.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DJT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 21.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 93.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 52,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Trump Media & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trump Media & Technology Group

In other news, Director Eric Swider sold 8,500 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $181,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,439.49. The trade was a 32.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of DJT opened at $16.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -34.63 and a beta of 4.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 132.60 and a quick ratio of 132.60. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $54.68.

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter. Trump Media & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 2,922.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%.

Trump Media & Technology Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

Further Reading

