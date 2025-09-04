AlphaQuest LLC Raises Stock Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 74.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 9,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 60,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $130.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.00 and a 12 month high of $152.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.88, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.49.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $252.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Kober sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.40, for a total value of $123,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,128 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,195.20. The trade was a 2.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total transaction of $702,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,785.60. This represents a 24.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,180 shares of company stock worth $1,910,714. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.13.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

