AlphaQuest LLC Reduces Position in Astronics Corporation $ATRO

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its position in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Astronics were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATRO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Astronics by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Astronics by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Astronics in the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Astronics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 998,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,936,000 after buying an additional 58,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astronics by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astronics Price Performance

NASDAQ ATRO opened at $36.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -306.64 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.39 and its 200 day moving average is $28.94. Astronics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $14.13 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Astronics ( NASDAQ:ATRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $204.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.29 million. Astronics had a positive return on equity of 22.89% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Astronics Corporation will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATRO shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Astronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Astronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Astronics currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

About Astronics

(Free Report)

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

Further Reading

