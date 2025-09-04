AlphaQuest LLC Sells 15,970 Shares of Commercial Metals Company $CMC

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its holdings in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 93.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,970 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 25.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 460.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 6.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,738,000 after purchasing an additional 22,682 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $56.76 on Thursday. Commercial Metals Company has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.11). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.48%.The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals Company will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 232.26%.

CMC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $57.50 price target on Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Friday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $57.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.81.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

