AlphaQuest LLC Sells 2,412 Shares of Carlyle Group Inc. $CG

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its position in Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 61.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Carlyle Group were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CG. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,455,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,827 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,292,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,514 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 250.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,041,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,601,000 after purchasing an additional 744,238 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 484.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 623,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,176,000 after purchasing an additional 516,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,722,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,684,000 after purchasing an additional 485,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carlyle Group stock opened at $63.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.01. Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.02 and a 52-week high of $65.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.94%.

In other news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 202,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $13,013,383.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 753,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,381,568.65. The trade was a 21.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CG shares. TD Cowen raised shares of Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Carlyle Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Cowen raised shares of Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.93.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

