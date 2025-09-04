AlphaQuest LLC Sells 718 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

AlphaQuest LLC cut its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 46.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FIS. Sierra Ocean LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 356.0% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 179.9% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.63.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE FIS opened at $68.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 378.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.51 and a 12 month high of $91.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.03 and a 200-day moving average of $75.65.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.36. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 1.09%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.460-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.720-5.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 888.89%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

