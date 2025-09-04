AlphaQuest LLC Sells 9,564 Shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. $BFST

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its stake in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) by 81.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,564 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Business First Bancshares were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 15.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 12,527.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. 47.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Business First Bancshares

In other news, Director John P. Ducrest acquired 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.62 per share, with a total value of $52,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,971.92. This represents a 19.36% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Business First Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BFST opened at $25.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $744.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.35. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $30.30.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $103.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.94 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 15.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Business First Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Business First Bancshares from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

