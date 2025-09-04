AlphaQuest LLC Takes $50,000 Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 6,442,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $183,793,000 after buying an additional 794,388 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 133.5% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 442,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,612,000 after buying an additional 252,736 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 35.2% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,343,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,581,000 after purchasing an additional 609,748 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 402.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 39,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 31,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 27,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 15,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, Director Amy W. Chronis acquired 2,759 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.21 per share, for a total transaction of $75,072.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 34,764 shares in the company, valued at $945,928.44. This trade represents a 8.62% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 45,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,273,550.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,842 shares of company stock valued at $3,387,500. 12.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price objective on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $26.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $59.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.33. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%.The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.90%.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.