AlphaQuest LLC Takes $61,000 Position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. $AMBC

AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 191.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial started coverage on Ambac Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Claude Leblanc acquired 25,000 shares of Ambac Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $175,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 603,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,241,135.73. This trade represents a 4.32% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Up 2.3%

AMBC opened at $9.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.13. The company has a market capitalization of $423.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.96. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $13.64.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.59 million. Ambac Financial Group had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 215.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

Further Reading

