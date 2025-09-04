AlphaQuest LLC Takes $65,000 Position in QXO, Inc. $QXO

AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QXO. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QXO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in QXO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in QXO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in QXO by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in QXO by 533.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QXO alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QXO shares. Benchmark upgraded QXO to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Stephens started coverage on QXO in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on QXO in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on QXO in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on QXO in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QXO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

QXO Stock Performance

Shares of QXO stock opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.10. QXO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $24.69.

QXO Profile

(Free Report)

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.