AlphaQuest LLC Takes Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. $NEO

AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the first quarter valued at about $775,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 14.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,319,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,503,000 after buying an additional 426,341 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the first quarter valued at about $3,920,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 27.3% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 407,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 87,238 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $8.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $11.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.22.

NeoGenomics Stock Down 7.0%

Shares of NEO opened at $8.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.58. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $19.11.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

