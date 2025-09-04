AlphaQuest LLC Trims Stake in NewJersey Resources Corporation $NJR

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its position in shares of NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 98.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 70,774 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in NewJersey Resources were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NJR. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewJersey Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,509,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NewJersey Resources by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,363,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,607,000 after purchasing an additional 542,089 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of NewJersey Resources by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,350,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,994,000 after purchasing an additional 210,538 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of NewJersey Resources by 6,150.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 143,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 140,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of NewJersey Resources by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 305,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,233,000 after purchasing an additional 123,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

NJR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NewJersey Resources from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on NewJersey Resources from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of NewJersey Resources in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NewJersey Resources from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NewJersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NewJersey Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $66,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 35,690 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,211.80. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NewJersey Resources stock opened at $46.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. NewJersey Resources Corporation has a one year low of $43.80 and a one year high of $51.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.32 and its 200 day moving average is $46.97.

NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. NewJersey Resources had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 19.64%.The company had revenue of $298.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. NewJersey Resources’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NewJersey Resources Corporation will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

