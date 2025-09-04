AlphaQuest LLC Trims Stake in Okta, Inc. $OKTA

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 94.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,694 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OKTA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 2,135.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,914,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,630 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Okta by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 31,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $3,010,717.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,994.60. This trade represents a 60.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 7,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,700. The trade was a 56.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,594 shares of company stock worth $8,382,790 over the last ninety days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OKTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Okta from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Zacks Research downgraded Okta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Okta from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.25.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $89.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.11. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $127.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Okta had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 6.08%.The business had revenue of $728,000 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.380 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

