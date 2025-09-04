AlphaQuest LLC Trims Stock Position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. $LZ

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 92.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,008 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 1st quarter worth about $18,585,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,020,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,173,000 after acquiring an additional 471,338 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,396,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after acquiring an additional 32,075 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,188,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 297.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 877,125 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LZ stock opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average is $9.00. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $11.93.

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.49 million. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. LegalZoom.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Francis Murphy sold 24,250 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $256,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 69,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,403.21. The trade was a 25.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicole Miller sold 25,154 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $272,166.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 960,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,387,546.24. The trade was a 2.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,859 shares of company stock worth $1,193,100. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of LegalZoom.com from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

