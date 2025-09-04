American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. $VNDA

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 278,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,485 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,488,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 227,428 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 929,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 110,262 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 668,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 269,183 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 507,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 6,283 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,022,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on VNDA. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Insider Transactions at Vanda Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $32,130.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 97,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,606.38. The trade was a 6.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2%

VNDA stock opened at $4.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.53. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $5.55. The company has a market cap of $278.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.74.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.12). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $52.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.77 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Further Reading

