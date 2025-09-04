American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Position in Flywire Corporation $FLYW

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 228.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,873 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Flywire were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Flywire in the first quarter valued at $153,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,828,000. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 60,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flywire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Flywire during the first quarter worth approximately $329,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLYW. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Flywire from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Flywire from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Flywire from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Flywire from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flywire

In other news, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,395. This represents a 22.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flywire Price Performance

Shares of FLYW opened at $13.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.14. Flywire Corporation has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 263.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.29.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Flywire had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $127.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Flywire has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Flywire Corporation will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Flywire Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

