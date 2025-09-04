American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AHR. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 1,543.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,022,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716,792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 22.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,795,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437,861 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $68,097,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in American Healthcare REIT by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,732,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,249,000 after acquiring an additional 861,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $13,384,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American Healthcare REIT

In other news, CIO Stefan K.L. Oh sold 3,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $139,346.00. Following the transaction, the executive owned 95,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,723.10. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

Shares of AHR stock opened at $41.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.29. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $43.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -190.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.09.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $542.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.640-1.680 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -454.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of American Healthcare REIT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

