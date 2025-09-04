Analyzing Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) and Code Rebel (OTCMKTS:CDRBQ)

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) and Code Rebel (OTCMKTS:CDRBQ – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Neonode and Code Rebel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neonode -241.38% -40.64% -35.78% Code Rebel N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Neonode has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Code Rebel has a beta of 86.6, meaning that its share price is 8,560% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

11.6% of Neonode shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of Neonode shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Neonode and Code Rebel”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neonode $3.11 million 116.11 -$6.47 million ($0.71) -30.31 Code Rebel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Code Rebel has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Neonode.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Neonode and Code Rebel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neonode 0 0 1 0 3.00 Code Rebel 0 0 0 0 0.00

Neonode presently has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential downside of 23.33%. Given Code Rebel’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Code Rebel is more favorable than Neonode.

About Neonode

Neonode Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Switzerland, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers. In addition, the company sells touch sensor modules to OEMs, original design manufacturers, and systems integrators. Further, it licenses its zForce technology to original equipment manufacturers and automotive Tier 1 suppliers, as well as provides non-recurring engineering services related to application development. It serves office equipment, automotive, industrial automation, medical, military, and avionics markets. Neonode Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Code Rebel

Code Rebel Corporation operates as a software and information technology (IT) services company. It operates in two segments, Software and IT Services. The Software segment develops, markets, and licenses interactive remote application terminal services solution (iRAPP). The iRAPP allows personal computers users to use applications on a single Mac remote desktop simultaneously via the iRAPP client or any standard compliant remote desktop protocol client. This segment offers iRAPP client-side products for Mac OS X and Windows applications; iRAPP terminal server products, including iRAPP-single-user remote desktop and iRAPP-TS multiple-user terminal server for Mac OS X applications; and iRAPP access products, such as iRAPP Load Balancer and iRAPP Gateway. The IT Services segment provides Independent Software Vendor relationships (ISVs)/channel partner platforms, which provide project management, application, and technical consulting, as well as database administration for implementing projects and managed-services engagements; and professional services consulting that implements, upgrades, and maintains software packages those ISVs offer to their clients. Code Rebel Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Kahului, Hawaii.

