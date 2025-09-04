Analyzing NTT (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) and VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)

NTT (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report) and VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for NTT and VEON, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NTT 0 1 0 0 2.00 VEON 0 0 1 1 3.50

VEON has a consensus target price of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.63%. Given VEON’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VEON is more favorable than NTT.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

NTT has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VEON has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NTT and VEON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NTT 7.20% 8.87% 3.33% VEON 23.75% 72.76% 12.22%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of NTT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.3% of VEON shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NTT and VEON”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NTT $90.00 billion N/A $6.60 billion $1.98 13.48 VEON $4.00 billion 1.04 $415.00 million $13.64 4.13

NTT has higher revenue and earnings than VEON. VEON is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NTT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

VEON beats NTT on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NTT

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation operates as a telecommunications company in Japan and internationally. It operates through Integrated ICT Business, Regional Communications Business, Global Solutions Business, and Others segments. The Integrated ICT Business segment offers mobile phone, domestic inter-prefectural communications, international communications, solutions, and system development and related services. The Regional Communications Business segment provides intra-prefectural communications and related ancillary services. The Global Solutions Business segment offers consulting, system and software development, network system, cloud, global data center, and related services. The Others segment engages in the real estate, energy, and other businesses. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology. The company also sells equipment, infrastructure, and accessories. VEON Ltd. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

