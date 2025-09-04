Anita Sands Sells 1,097 Shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) Director Anita Sands sold 1,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.11, for a total transaction of $1,003,875.67. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,307 shares in the company, valued at $8,516,928.77. The trade was a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $920.00 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $678.66 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $941.28 and its 200-day moving average is $924.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.87, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,120.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $724.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,160.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price objective (up from $1,100.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,115.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 113.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 620.0% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

