Antony Ressler Sells 101,032 Shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Stock

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) Chairman Antony Ressler sold 101,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $18,115,037.60. Following the sale, the chairman owned 1,043,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,089,867.80. This trade represents a 8.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of ARES opened at $176.64 on Thursday. Ares Management Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $110.63 and a fifty-two week high of $200.49. The company has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.47%.During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 258.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $525,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3,250.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 70,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,129,000 after purchasing an additional 67,940 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Cfra Research raised shares of Ares Management to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARES

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.