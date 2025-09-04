Antony Ressler Sells 177,929 Shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Stock

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) Chairman Antony Ressler sold 177,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.61, for a total value of $31,779,898.69. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 865,517 shares in the company, valued at $154,589,991.37. This represents a 17.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ares Management Trading Down 1.7%

ARES stock opened at $176.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ares Management Corporation has a 52-week low of $110.63 and a 52-week high of $200.49. The firm has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.10, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.12). Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.47%.The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 258.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $525,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 3,250.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 70,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,129,000 after purchasing an additional 67,940 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARES shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Cfra Research upgraded Ares Management to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Monday, July 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.73.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

