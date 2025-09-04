Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Given New $97.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

APTV has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Aptiv from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Aptiv from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wolfe Research cut Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aptiv from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Aptiv stock opened at $79.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.48. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $81.13.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 5.12%.Aptiv’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.800 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 63.1% in the first quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 33,668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 13,026 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 3.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after acquiring an additional 9,552 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 89.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 10,585 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 348.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 5.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,067,000 after purchasing an additional 15,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

