Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and traded as high as $0.38. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 1,339,300 shares changing hands.
Argonaut Gold Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.37.
About Argonaut Gold
Argonaut Gold Inc engages in production and sale of gold, and mine development and exploration businesses in North America. It also explores for silver. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Magino mine property comprising seven patented mining claims, four leased mining claims, and 69 unpatented mining claims totaling 2,204.495 hectares located in Ontario, Canada.
