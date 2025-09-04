AstraZeneca PLC $AZN Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 51.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 297.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 447.4% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 2.4%

AZN opened at $82.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $254.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.37. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $61.24 and a 52 week high of $85.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.64.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 14.68%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 200.0%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

