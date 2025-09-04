Atlantic Lithium (LON:ALL) Receives Speculative Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Atlantic Lithium (LON:ALL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 34 price target on the stock.

Atlantic Lithium Stock Performance

LON ALL opened at GBX 9 on Wednesday. Atlantic Lithium has a 52-week low of GBX 5.32 and a 52-week high of GBX 19.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a market capitalization of £62.38 million, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of -0.08.

Get Atlantic Lithium alerts:

Atlantic Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.