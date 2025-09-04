Bank of Hawaii Corporation $BOH Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 847.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,880 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 80.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 110.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 31.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $67.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.73 and its 200-day moving average is $67.15. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Bank of Hawaii Corporation has a 12 month low of $57.44 and a 12 month high of $82.70.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $174.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.82 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 16.30%.During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Corporation will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Further Reading

