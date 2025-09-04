Bank of Hawaii Corporation $BOH Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 97.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 893 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,183 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 558.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 646,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,084,000 after buying an additional 548,599 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 245,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,489,000 after buying an additional 154,107 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,066,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 168.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 121,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,624,000 after buying an additional 75,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 173,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,976,000 after buying an additional 67,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOH opened at $67.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Bank of Hawaii Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $57.44 and a fifty-two week high of $82.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.15.

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $174.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Corporation will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.49%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

