Beazer Homes USA, Inc. $BZH Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 89.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,717 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,947 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 76,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. GHE LLC now owns 70,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 192,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BZH opened at $24.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.20. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.37 and a twelve month high of $38.22.

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.16). Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 2.84%.The firm had revenue of $545.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BZH. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

