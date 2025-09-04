Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 240 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 5.4% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $238.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The company has a market cap of $3.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.92.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $30,508,538.40. The trade was a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Apple from $230.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.73.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

