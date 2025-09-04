Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTMWW) Short Interest Update

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTMWW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,100 shares, anincreaseof206.1% from the July 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 271,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bitcoin Depot Stock Down 16.1%

Shares of BTMWW stock opened at $0.29 on Thursday. Bitcoin Depot has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.25.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.

