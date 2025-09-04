Bruce Berkowitz Sells 25,300 Shares of St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Stock

St. Joe Company (The) (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bruce Berkowitz sold 25,300 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,290,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 16,428,724 shares in the company, valued at $837,864,924. This represents a 0.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:JOE opened at $49.05 on Thursday. St. Joe Company has a 12-month low of $40.19 and a 12-month high of $62.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 19.39%.The business had revenue of $129.10 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.44%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded St. Joe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in St. Joe by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 32,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

