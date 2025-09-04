Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Short Interest Up 140.0% in August

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,400 shares, agrowthof140.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 113,000.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 104.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth $298,000.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Price Performance

Shares of CGO stock opened at $11.80 on Thursday. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $12.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.06.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.1%.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

