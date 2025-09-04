Caldwell Partners International (TSE:CWL) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSE:CWL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.80 and traded as low as C$0.71. Caldwell Partners International shares last traded at C$0.71, with a volume of 17,500 shares traded.

Caldwell Partners International Trading Up 1.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.80. The stock has a market cap of C$20.96 million, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 0.21.

Get Caldwell Partners International alerts:

Caldwell Partners International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Caldwell Partners International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Caldwell Partners International Company Profile

Caldwell Partners International Inc is a provider of executive search that specializes in the recruitment of executives for full-time and advisory roles. The company contracts with its clients, on an assignment basis providing advice on the identification, evaluation, assessment, and recommendation of qualified candidates for filling of senior executive positions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caldwell Partners International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caldwell Partners International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.