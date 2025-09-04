Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CCSO) Short Interest Up 218.8% in August

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CCSO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,100 shares, anincreaseof218.8% from the July 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0%
Shares of CCSO stock opened at $23.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.54. Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $24.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.35.
About Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF
