Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIOW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIOW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,200 shares, adeclineof69.4% from the July 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cardio Diagnostics Stock Up 13.8%

NASDAQ:CDIOW opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Cardio Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.

Get Cardio Diagnostics alerts:

Cardio Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Cardio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.