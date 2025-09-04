Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIOW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIOW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,200 shares, adeclineof69.4% from the July 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Cardio Diagnostics Stock Up 13.8%
NASDAQ:CDIOW opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Cardio Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.
Cardio Diagnostics Company Profile
