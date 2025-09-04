Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP.U) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Caribbean Utilities Company Ltd (TSE:CUP.U – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.25 and traded as low as C$13.21. Caribbean Utilities shares last traded at C$13.35, with a volume of 502 shares changing hands.

Caribbean Utilities Stock Down 0.2%

The stock has a market cap of C$567.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.25.

About Caribbean Utilities

Caribbean Utilities Co Ltd is a Canada based company, principally engaged in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in its license area of Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands. The company also provides fibre optic infrastructure and other information and communication technology (ICT) services to the ICT industry.

