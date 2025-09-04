Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 19,400 shares, adeclineof63.6% from the July 31st total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on Carver Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Carver Bancorp stock opened at $2.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Carver Bancorp has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $3.85.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 117.36% and a negative net margin of 33.51%.The business had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Carver Bancorp stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.05% of Carver Bancorp worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

