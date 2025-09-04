CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Short Interest Up 964.9% in August

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 303,500 shares, anincreaseof964.9% from the July 31st total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently,8.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently,8.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ CASI opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.77. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $7.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.39). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,844.13% and a negative net margin of 148.55%.The business had revenue of $4.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CASI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) by 226.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 69,158 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned about 0.64% of CASI Pharmaceuticals worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.