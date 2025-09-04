CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3%

CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.90. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $28.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.77.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.39). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 148.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,844.13%. The company had revenue of $4.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) by 64.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,675 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 1.34% of CASI Pharmaceuticals worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.