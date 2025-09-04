Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, B. Riley Analyst Says

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $56.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.75% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

CELH has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celsius in a report on Sunday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.37.

Get Celsius alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Celsius

Celsius Stock Down 0.5%

Celsius stock opened at $61.10 on Tuesday. Celsius has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $63.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.14, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.34.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.24. Celsius had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 7.91%.The firm had revenue of $739.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $4,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 17,717,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,594,075. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 5,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 104,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,620. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,116,141 shares of company stock worth $52,541,605 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Celsius by 3.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,662,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,773,000 after purchasing an additional 617,743 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,470,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,587,000 after buying an additional 426,623 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Celsius by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,394,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,303,000 after buying an additional 42,997 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Celsius by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,108,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,792,000 after buying an additional 1,193,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIG Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. MIG Capital LLC now owns 1,575,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,135,000 after acquiring an additional 471,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.