Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stifel Nicolaus Analyst Says

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $56.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Celsius from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Celsius from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.37.

Get Celsius alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Celsius

Celsius Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $61.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.34. Celsius has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $63.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. Celsius had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 7.91%.The company had revenue of $739.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $14,181,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 18,017,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,699,987.90. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $4,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 17,717,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,594,075. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,116,141 shares of company stock valued at $52,541,605 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Celsius in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Celsius by 12.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Marex Group plc bought a new position in Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $823,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.