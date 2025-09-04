CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.45 and traded as high as $6.06. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 1,305 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CESDF. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0305 per share. This is a boost from CES Energy Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 248.0%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 97.87%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

