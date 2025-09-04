Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN) Short Interest Down 97.4% in August

Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 46,900 shares, adecreaseof97.4% from the July 31st total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently,13.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently,13.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 150,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Chanson International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd.

CHSN opened at $2.17 on Thursday. Chanson International has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $1,244.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.64.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chanson International stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Chanson International at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chanson International Holding manufactures and sells a range of bakery products, seasonal products, and beverage products for individual and corporate customers. It offers packaged bakery products, such as cakes, bread, sweets, and snacks; birthday cakes; made-in-store pastries; mooncakes and zongzi products; and other products, including sandwiches, salads, toasts, croissants, soups, and desserts, as well as beverages and juice products.

