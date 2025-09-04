Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and traded as high as $0.72. Check-Cap shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 202,995 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Check-Cap in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Research Report on CHEK
Check-Cap Price Performance
About Check-Cap
Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Check-Cap
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Back-to-School Shopping Hits $40B: 3 Retail Stocks to Watch Now
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Alphabet Stock Surges After Dodging Harsh Antitrust Remedies
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Why Qualcomm Is Outperforming NVIDIA After Months of Lagging
Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.