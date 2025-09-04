Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and traded as high as $0.72. Check-Cap shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 202,995 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Check-Cap in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Check-Cap alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CHEK

Check-Cap Price Performance

About Check-Cap

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.19.

(Get Free Report)

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.