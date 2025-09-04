Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CMMB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 26,000 shares, adecreaseof78.9% from the July 31st total of 123,400 shares. Approximately0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemomab Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chemomab Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CMMB – Free Report) by 113.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,358 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.21% of Chemomab Therapeutics worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 46.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemomab Therapeutics alerts:

Chemomab Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6%

Chemomab Therapeutics stock opened at $3.02 on Thursday. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chemomab Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CMMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.44. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Chemomab Therapeutics from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CMMB

About Chemomab Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody had completed Phase 2a clinical trials that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.