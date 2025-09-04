CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Short Interest Up 249.6% in August

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 49,300 shares, anincreaseof249.6% from the July 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

CHS Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHSCO opened at $26.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.47. CHS has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $27.44.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

