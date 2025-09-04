Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW) Short Interest Update

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 11,400 shares, agrowthof280.0% from the July 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 194,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cipher Mining Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CIFRW opened at $2.26 on Thursday. Cipher Mining has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $2.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.78.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

