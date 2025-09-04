Comerica Bank Boosts Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 86.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 64.5% in the first quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 34.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,037,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,287,000 after purchasing an additional 779,819 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 9.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 7.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total transaction of $8,970,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 381,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,282,726.25. This trade represents a 12.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 59,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.30, for a total transaction of $11,843,739.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 241,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,382,465. The trade was a 19.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 676,814 shares of company stock valued at $128,862,556. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $151.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.28.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cloudflare

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NET opened at $206.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $71.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -606.07 and a beta of 1.95. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.88 and a 52-week high of $219.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.99.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $512.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.58 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Cloudflare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudflare

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.