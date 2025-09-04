Comerica Bank Boosts Stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. $KYN

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,775 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 62,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 62,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 35,719 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 92,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,677,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,346,000 after buying an additional 23,663 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 25,044 shares during the period.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $12.21 on Thursday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $13.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.27.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th.

In other Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund news, President James C. Baker bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $305,000.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 836,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,199,688. This trade represents a 3.08% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 77,050 shares of company stock worth $952,740.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

